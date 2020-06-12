/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:48 PM
74 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Keansburg, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
69 Seabreeze Way
69 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 Bedroom 1 Bath (2 Bonus Rooms) - Property Id: 282542 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 Bonus Rooms Section 8 Welcome Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282542 Property Id 282542 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5824488)
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
66 Beaconlight Avenue
66 Beacon Light Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
RENOVATED AND RAISED - 2 BEDROOM WITH GARAGE AND FULL BASEMENT - WALKING DISTANCE TO MASS TRANSIT AND SANDY BEACHES
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
75 Carr Avenue
75 Carr Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1296 sqft
Welcome to this 2 BR 1.5 Bath freshly painted townhome boasting 1300 sf of living space. Your own fenced yard with paver patio. Formal living and dining rooms. Half bath conveniently located on first floor.
Results within 1 mile of Keansburg
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
3 Units Available
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
848 sqft
Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . .
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
231 Atlantic Street
231 Atlantic Street, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
968 sqft
Great rental in Keyport. Spacious home offering an upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom unit located in building B on the lower level in Gateway Park.Home includes breakfast bar in large kitchen, spacious dining area, comfortable living room space.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1 Fulton Street
1 Fulton Street, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1032 sqft
Fantastic rental....will not last!! You WILL NOT find a rental that looks like this! You will love this upgraded 2 bedroom single family home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
31 Broadway
31 Broadway, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
Great looking home FOR RENT in Keyport, NJ! Very light & bright on the inside, open floor plan. Hardwood floors through out. Lower level features the living room & dining room, nice eat in kitchen w/dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Keansburg
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1065 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
8 Units Available
The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St, Matawan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1339 sqft
The Edge at Matawan is centrally located for ultimate convenience and comfort. Being minutes from shopping malls, tons of dining destinations, recreational parks, and so much more, you have the chance to explore your surroundings with ease.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1142 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
Last updated February 6 at 10:24pm
Contact for Availability
Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd, Matawan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Welcome to Chestnut Court where comfort meets convenience. Our garden style apartments in Matawan, NJ are located in close proximity to public transit, major corporations and the Jersey Shore.
Last updated February 6 at 10:26pm
Contact for Availability
Matawan Station Apartments
90 Main St, Matawan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
Discover serene living at Matawan Station, a garden style community in Central New Jersey.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
611 Wedgewood Cir
611 Wedgewood Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper Beacon Plac - Property Id: 202814 Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper level unit in charming Beacon Place.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
13 Johnson Avenue
13 Johnson Avenue, Matawan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Annual 2nd floor rental apartment in two family home. 2 Bedrooms and 1 full Bath, lovely interior with updated kitchen with dishwasher and new bath, wood floors throughout, central air, extra storage space in basement.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Tottenville
1 Unit Available
7262 Amboy Road
7262 Amboy Road, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Large & beautiful 2-3 bed rm duplex, contemporary apartment. 2 bath rm, 1st floor. Hooks up for washer and dryer, central air, assigned parking, use of the back yard. Close to shopping and transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
283 Clubhouse Drive
283 Clubhouse Dr, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1510 sqft
Perfectly located, immaculate and renovated townhome in Cherry Tree Village. Brand new quality & trendy white kitchen with granite counters & pass through opening to full dining room overlooking the huge sunken livingroom.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
423 Middlewood Road
423 Middlewood Road, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1510 sqft
July 1st Availability - Beautiful condo in mint condition in Cherry Tree Village. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit features updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counters w/ custom backsplash.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Morganville
1 Unit Available
140 Lukas Boulevard
140 Lukas Blvd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1196 sqft
Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan,9ft ceilings throughout. Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Port Monmouth
1 Unit Available
79 Wilson Avenue
79 Wilson Avenue, Port Monmouth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
940 sqft
Summer Rental - June to September but may turn into an annual TBD~Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home for rent in the Port Monmouth section of Middletown Twp~Just blocks to the Sandy Hook Bay Beach, Monmouth Cove Marina and
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
153 Village Green Way
153 Village Green, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Welcome to Village Green Way in desirable Hazlet township! Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom town home features a spacious living room with hardwood floors, and newly remodeled eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
143 Clubhouse Drive
143 Clubhouse Dr, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Totally remodeled open,airy spacious townhome decorated in pleasant neutral colors is ready for your most particular tenants. All this & minutes from shopping, NYC bus & train.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
56 Durant Avenue
56 Durant Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Renovated 2BR/2.5BA Townhouse in The Orchards Development. This rental features: HW Flooring throughout, EI-Kitchen w/Granite Countertop & Backspash,SS Appliances, Sliders leading to Private Paver Patio.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
48 Ellen Heath Drive
48 Ellen Heath Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1228 sqft
Beautiful, updated, move-in ready 3 level townhouse. Brand new carpeting, neutral painting throughout, updated kitchen with oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms. Bonus room/office on first level and direct access to garage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
50 Duxbury Court
50 Duxbury Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Rent this Beautiful Townhouse backing to the lush open space and Full Finished basement. Enjoy the views and entertain on the deck off the Dining area. Close Proximity to major highways and public transportation.