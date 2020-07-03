All apartments in Hudson County
Find more places like 851 BLVD EAST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hudson County, NJ
/
851 BLVD EAST
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

851 BLVD EAST

851 Boulevard E · (201) 792-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

851 Boulevard E, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B2 · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Dreamy pre-war building on gorgeous Blvd East has spectacular NYC and Hudson River views. This 2nd floor apt. features 2 good sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space, large living room, kitchen and updated bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout, AC unit, and laundry in the basement. Convenient to NYC transportation via bus, ferry and light rail. Utilities are included in the rent. Super on premises for emergencies. Landlord requires rental application, credit report, proof of ability to pay rent and interview. Apartment could be rented furnished. No smoking and no pets! This unit can be rented furnished for $2,450. Landlord pays fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 BLVD EAST have any available units?
851 BLVD EAST has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 851 BLVD EAST have?
Some of 851 BLVD EAST's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 BLVD EAST currently offering any rent specials?
851 BLVD EAST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 BLVD EAST pet-friendly?
No, 851 BLVD EAST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson County.
Does 851 BLVD EAST offer parking?
No, 851 BLVD EAST does not offer parking.
Does 851 BLVD EAST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 BLVD EAST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 BLVD EAST have a pool?
No, 851 BLVD EAST does not have a pool.
Does 851 BLVD EAST have accessible units?
No, 851 BLVD EAST does not have accessible units.
Does 851 BLVD EAST have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 BLVD EAST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 851 BLVD EAST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 851 BLVD EAST has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 851 BLVD EAST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lively
321 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd
Union City, NJ 07086
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07305
Aquablu
110 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Revetment House
310 Tenth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJNorth Arlington, NJRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJCliffside Park, NJSecaucus, NJ
Guttenberg, NJEdgewater, NJEast Rutherford, NJSilver Lake, NJPassaic, NJPalisades Park, NJWood-Ridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJHasbrouck Heights, NJGlen Ridge, NJLeonia, NJLinden, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity