851 BLVD EAST

Dreamy pre-war building on gorgeous Blvd East has spectacular NYC and Hudson River views. This 2nd floor apt. features 2 good sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space, large living room, kitchen and updated bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout, AC unit, and laundry in the basement. Convenient to NYC transportation via bus, ferry and light rail. Utilities are included in the rent. Super on premises for emergencies. Landlord requires rental application, credit report, proof of ability to pay rent and interview. Apartment could be rented furnished. No smoking and no pets! This unit can be rented furnished for $2,450. Landlord pays fee!