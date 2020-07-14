All apartments in Hudson County
83 FULTON ST
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:09 AM

83 FULTON ST

83 Fulton Street · (201) 868-3100
Location

83 Fulton Street, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious apartment with 2.5 brm on 2nd floor of a Victorian house near Blvd East. It is about 1100 sq ft with bay windows, high ceilings, pocket doors, original molding, custom wood blinds on all windows, hardwood floors throughout. The eat in kitchen is big and sunny with large windows. It has plenty of modern cherry wood cabinets, great hi hat lighting, and all the appliances including dishwasher, microwave, gas stove and refrigerator. The formal dining room is very large with hardwood floors, high ceilings, lovely overhead lighting and is perfect for a large dinner party. The living room is also spacious and sunny with bay windows and can accommodate large furniture. There are two equal size bedrooms with closets and there is a room off the living room which can be used as a home office/guest/walk in closet. The bathroom is fully tiled and has a tub/shower. Heat and hot water are included. Laundry is in the building. The commute 20 min to NYC by bus at the corner. One block in from Boulevard East's NYC skyline views. No smoking please. Apt is available for immediate move in. Street parking only but there is no alternate side of the street parking enforced in Weehawken, so with a permit you can park your car on the street and you do not have to move it. 1 year lease, subject to application approval, must have verifiable income & good credit. No Pets, No Smoking, No more than 2 occupants please. 1.5 month security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 FULTON ST have any available units?
83 FULTON ST has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83 FULTON ST have?
Some of 83 FULTON ST's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 FULTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
83 FULTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 FULTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 83 FULTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson County.
Does 83 FULTON ST offer parking?
No, 83 FULTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 83 FULTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 FULTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 FULTON ST have a pool?
No, 83 FULTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 83 FULTON ST have accessible units?
No, 83 FULTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 83 FULTON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 FULTON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 83 FULTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 FULTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
