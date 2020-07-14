83 FULTON ST

Amenities

Spacious apartment with 2.5 brm on 2nd floor of a Victorian house near Blvd East. It is about 1100 sq ft with bay windows, high ceilings, pocket doors, original molding, custom wood blinds on all windows, hardwood floors throughout. The eat in kitchen is big and sunny with large windows. It has plenty of modern cherry wood cabinets, great hi hat lighting, and all the appliances including dishwasher, microwave, gas stove and refrigerator. The formal dining room is very large with hardwood floors, high ceilings, lovely overhead lighting and is perfect for a large dinner party. The living room is also spacious and sunny with bay windows and can accommodate large furniture. There are two equal size bedrooms with closets and there is a room off the living room which can be used as a home office/guest/walk in closet. The bathroom is fully tiled and has a tub/shower. Heat and hot water are included. Laundry is in the building. The commute 20 min to NYC by bus at the corner. One block in from Boulevard East's NYC skyline views. No smoking please. Apt is available for immediate move in. Street parking only but there is no alternate side of the street parking enforced in Weehawken, so with a permit you can park your car on the street and you do not have to move it. 1 year lease, subject to application approval, must have verifiable income & good credit. No Pets, No Smoking, No more than 2 occupants please. 1.5 month security deposit required.