Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:52 AM

636 BLVD EAST

636 John F Kennedy Boulevard East · (201) 433-1111
Location

636 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Prime location! BRAND NEW KITCHEN!!!!! Welcome to this conveniently located 2 bedroom apartment in desirable and prestigious Boulevard East. Bus-stop to New York City, right in front of this home. Less than 2 stops away and you are in the Lincoln Tunnel which it makes it an easier commute. This apartment features hardwood floors throughout the entire apartment, an extra den perfect for office and playroom, and a spacious sunroom with access to deck. Right on the border between Weehawken and Hoboken. Do not lose this opportunity. Close to public transportation, parks, restaurants, schools and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 BLVD EAST have any available units?
636 BLVD EAST has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 636 BLVD EAST have?
Some of 636 BLVD EAST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 BLVD EAST currently offering any rent specials?
636 BLVD EAST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 BLVD EAST pet-friendly?
No, 636 BLVD EAST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson County.
Does 636 BLVD EAST offer parking?
No, 636 BLVD EAST does not offer parking.
Does 636 BLVD EAST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 BLVD EAST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 BLVD EAST have a pool?
No, 636 BLVD EAST does not have a pool.
Does 636 BLVD EAST have accessible units?
No, 636 BLVD EAST does not have accessible units.
Does 636 BLVD EAST have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 BLVD EAST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 636 BLVD EAST have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 BLVD EAST does not have units with air conditioning.
