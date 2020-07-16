636 BLVD EAST

Amenities

Prime location! BRAND NEW KITCHEN!!!!! Welcome to this conveniently located 2 bedroom apartment in desirable and prestigious Boulevard East. Bus-stop to New York City, right in front of this home. Less than 2 stops away and you are in the Lincoln Tunnel which it makes it an easier commute. This apartment features hardwood floors throughout the entire apartment, an extra den perfect for office and playroom, and a spacious sunroom with access to deck. Right on the border between Weehawken and Hoboken. Do not lose this opportunity. Close to public transportation, parks, restaurants, schools and much more.