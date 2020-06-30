4710 PARK AVE

Amenities

THE IVY! luxury rental – Two Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms with private large balcony on the corner of 48th and Park Avenue. Only one block to Blvd East, Pershing Rd and stairs to the waterfront. Building amenities include fitness room, building elevator, pet friendly, welcoming polished porcelain tiled lobby, high ceilings, contemporary spacious open floor plan w/modern cabinets, GE stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, quartz counters/ceramic back splash, high efficiency PTAC heating & cooling, large Pella windows, in-unit washer/dryer, 7” laminate gray floors, luxurious bathrooms, porcelain tiles, security camera in common areas, prewired for Fios/Cablevision, LED recessed lights, intercom video cam, solid wood doors, sprinkler system. Conveniently located near transportation via buses, light rail, ferry and Lincoln Tunnel. An abundance of shops, & restaurants all around. No Broker Fee and Only One Month Security! $3100/month plus utilities.