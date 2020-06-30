All apartments in Hudson County
Find more places like 4710 PARK AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hudson County, NJ
/
4710 PARK AVE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

4710 PARK AVE

4710 Park Avenue · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4710 Park Avenue, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
lobby
THE IVY! luxury rental – Two Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms with private large balcony on the corner of 48th and Park Avenue. Only one block to Blvd East, Pershing Rd and stairs to the waterfront. Building amenities include fitness room, building elevator, pet friendly, welcoming polished porcelain tiled lobby, high ceilings, contemporary spacious open floor plan w/modern cabinets, GE stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, quartz counters/ceramic back splash, high efficiency PTAC heating & cooling, large Pella windows, in-unit washer/dryer, 7” laminate gray floors, luxurious bathrooms, porcelain tiles, security camera in common areas, prewired for Fios/Cablevision, LED recessed lights, intercom video cam, solid wood doors, sprinkler system. Conveniently located near transportation via buses, light rail, ferry and Lincoln Tunnel. An abundance of shops, & restaurants all around. No Broker Fee and Only One Month Security! $3100/month plus utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4710 PARK AVE have any available units?
4710 PARK AVE has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4710 PARK AVE have?
Some of 4710 PARK AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4710 PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4710 PARK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4710 PARK AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4710 PARK AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4710 PARK AVE offer parking?
No, 4710 PARK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4710 PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4710 PARK AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4710 PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 4710 PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4710 PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 4710 PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4710 PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4710 PARK AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4710 PARK AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4710 PARK AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4710 PARK AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverside
1 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Atlantic
31 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Rivington
1130 Grand St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl
Jersey City, NJ 07311
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07093
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07086

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJNorth Arlington, NJRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJCliffside Park, NJSecaucus, NJ
Guttenberg, NJEdgewater, NJEast Rutherford, NJSilver Lake, NJPassaic, NJPalisades Park, NJWood-Ridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJHasbrouck Heights, NJGlen Ridge, NJLeonia, NJLinden, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity