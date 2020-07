Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

This beautiful home has been fully renovated and is MOVE-IN READY! Spacious with an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings the NEW kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new Hardwood Flooring throughout the apartment, in a 4 Unit Brick Building Facing the beautiful view of Manhattan , Minutes from all Major Transportation, Including Ferry to the city , Minutes From Lincoln Tunnel.



DUE TO COVID-19 VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE FEEL FREE TO SCHEDULE.