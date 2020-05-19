All apartments in Highlands
52 Navesink Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

52 Navesink Avenue

52 Navesink Avenue · (800) 531-2885 ext. 103
Location

52 Navesink Avenue, Highlands, NJ 07732
Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Fantastic short term rental from March 2020 till September 2020!!! Location, location, location!! Minutes to Sandy hook beach and Sea Bright nightlife. Highlands offers many restaurants with a small town beach feel. This amazing Victorian has one of the best views you'll ever enjoy. Sit on the enormous wrap-around porch and look out over Sandy Hook, Long Island, and NYC from the comfort of your lounge chair. Enjoy watching the boats go by. This huge Victorian has been restored to it's former grandeur. This home offers 4/6 bedrooms 3 full 1 half bath all redone. New gourmet kitchen perfect for large family meals. Full walkout basement with shower and 1/2 bath. Large yard great for family fun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Navesink Avenue have any available units?
52 Navesink Avenue has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 52 Navesink Avenue have?
Some of 52 Navesink Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Navesink Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
52 Navesink Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Navesink Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 52 Navesink Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands.
Does 52 Navesink Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 52 Navesink Avenue does offer parking.
Does 52 Navesink Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Navesink Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Navesink Avenue have a pool?
No, 52 Navesink Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 52 Navesink Avenue have accessible units?
No, 52 Navesink Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Navesink Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Navesink Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Navesink Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Navesink Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
