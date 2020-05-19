52 Navesink Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Fantastic short term rental from March 2020 till September 2020!!! Location, location, location!! Minutes to Sandy hook beach and Sea Bright nightlife. Highlands offers many restaurants with a small town beach feel. This amazing Victorian has one of the best views you'll ever enjoy. Sit on the enormous wrap-around porch and look out over Sandy Hook, Long Island, and NYC from the comfort of your lounge chair. Enjoy watching the boats go by. This huge Victorian has been restored to it's former grandeur. This home offers 4/6 bedrooms 3 full 1 half bath all redone. New gourmet kitchen perfect for large family meals. Full walkout basement with shower and 1/2 bath. Large yard great for family fun.