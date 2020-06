Amenities

Beautiful and updated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Highlands with washer and dryer, walk in closet, central air, granite counter tops in kitchen, plenty of storage and a deck off of the living room. Tenant also has the use of the one car garage and room for 2 parking spaces. Close to beach and shopping...great restaurants are within walking distance, close to Atlantic Highalnds and Red Bank.