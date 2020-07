Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Ground floor unit with sliders to rear yard area. There is a common beach and dock in the complex, plus a laundry room for tenants use. Wyndmoor is a non smoking complex with an outside only smoking area. Near Hartshorne Wood, beaches and NYC ferry. Please follow covid 19 rules & wear face mask. Please remove shoes.