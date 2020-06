Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Completely renovated, take tour of this Sea Shore Colonial with brand new bath and kitchen,new appliances, New Washer/Dryer freshly painted,3bed one bath and enclosed porch area and out side patio deck for BBQ and taking the sun.Small yared which is in process of being fenced in .Must have full credit report ,tenant application,Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.Located right in heart of townminutes to beach and ferry.