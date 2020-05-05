206 South 6th Street 2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Be the first to live in the is gorgeous apartment. - Property Id: 221243



BE THE FIRST TO LIVING IN THIS GORGEOUS APPARTMENT!! 3 beds and 2 full baths. Master bedroom has on- suite. Open layout offers large living/dining room, full kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, new washer and dryer in the laundry room. This is located on the south side of Harrison. A 10min walk to the Path Station, close to schools (Rugters, NJIT), all public transportation, all major highways and you can be in NYC in 30 mins. 1 parking space is included. No pets and no smoking. Credit and background check, income verification and 1 month Broker fee applies. Easy to show and available now.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221243

Property Id 221243



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5534497)