Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:33 AM

206 South 6th Street 2

206 6th St · (201) 838-1317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

206 6th St, Harrison, NJ 07029
Harrison

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Be the first to live in the is gorgeous apartment. - Property Id: 221243

BE THE FIRST TO LIVING IN THIS GORGEOUS APPARTMENT!! 3 beds and 2 full baths. Master bedroom has on- suite. Open layout offers large living/dining room, full kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, new washer and dryer in the laundry room. This is located on the south side of Harrison. A 10min walk to the Path Station, close to schools (Rugters, NJIT), all public transportation, all major highways and you can be in NYC in 30 mins. 1 parking space is included. No pets and no smoking. Credit and background check, income verification and 1 month Broker fee applies. Easy to show and available now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221243
Property Id 221243

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5534497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 South 6th Street 2 have any available units?
206 South 6th Street 2 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 South 6th Street 2 have?
Some of 206 South 6th Street 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 South 6th Street 2 currently offering any rent specials?
206 South 6th Street 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 South 6th Street 2 pet-friendly?
No, 206 South 6th Street 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrison.
Does 206 South 6th Street 2 offer parking?
Yes, 206 South 6th Street 2 does offer parking.
Does 206 South 6th Street 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 South 6th Street 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 South 6th Street 2 have a pool?
No, 206 South 6th Street 2 does not have a pool.
Does 206 South 6th Street 2 have accessible units?
No, 206 South 6th Street 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 206 South 6th Street 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 South 6th Street 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 South 6th Street 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 South 6th Street 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
