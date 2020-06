Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

*Half broker fee* Make this fabulous 9th floor newly renovated Large one bedroom apartment home in desirable Guttenberg. NYC views in living room and bedroom Hardwood floors and all new appliances. Full amenities, 24 hr Doorman pool, work out room and BBQ grills. Rent includes gas, elect water, heating cable. laundry room on premise. all yours in this amazing apartment A commuters dream with NYC bus stop right in front of building. Priced to rent.