Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage

Available 1st July 2020, Top Floor Unit in Newer Luxury Building, Gourmet Kitchen with santa cecila granite countertops espresso cabinets & stainless steal appliances, modern grey oak flooring this unit also features washer /drier hookup so you can install your own stackable unit, building features elevator, fitness room & laundry room. One indoor parking spot included in the rent, one month broker fee applicable. Pets conditional under 25lbs with a non refundable pet fee,