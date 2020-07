Amenities

Welcome home! This newly updated cape cod features a galley, eat-in kitchen with newer appliances. The whole first floor offers an open concept floor plan with a first floor master suite. Past the bedroom you will find an airy living room with fireplace. Upstairs you will find two more bedrooms and one newly updated, full bathroom. All floors throughout the house are brand new vinyl plank flooring.