Riverview Towers
Riverview Towers

2175 Hudson Terrace · (201) 989-9119
Location

2175 Hudson Terrace, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2450 · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
doorman
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
Mid Rise ,X Large 2beds/2baths ,Rapid Commute NYC - Property Id: 309207

Location Location Location
One Month Free Rent
Mid Rise Building
Modern kitchen
stainless steel appliance and natural wood kitchen cabinets
L shape living room and dining area
2 full baths
Landlord provides
heat,hot water ,cooking gas
Tenant pays
electricity
24 hour doorman
full manitiance staff
Easy wallk to shopping ,restaurants and parks
New York express bus
42nd Street & 8th Ave
178th Street & Broadway
A Train Subway & Colombia Medical Center
Broker fee 1 month paid by the Tenant
Please call Robert 201-989-9119
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2175-hudson-terrace-fort-lee-nj/309207
Property Id 309207

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5939561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverview Towers have any available units?
Riverview Towers has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Riverview Towers have?
Some of Riverview Towers's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverview Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Riverview Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverview Towers pet-friendly?
No, Riverview Towers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lee.
Does Riverview Towers offer parking?
No, Riverview Towers does not offer parking.
Does Riverview Towers have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riverview Towers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverview Towers have a pool?
No, Riverview Towers does not have a pool.
Does Riverview Towers have accessible units?
No, Riverview Towers does not have accessible units.
Does Riverview Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverview Towers has units with dishwashers.
Does Riverview Towers have units with air conditioning?
No, Riverview Towers does not have units with air conditioning.
