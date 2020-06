Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

**NO SECURITY DEPOSIT UPFRONT**New Construction townhome boasting 2900 sqft of high end living space that will surely impress. This 3 bed and a fully livable basement, 2 full bath & 3 half bath modern townhome is highlighted by an open concept main living area with 9 ft ceilings and a custom kitchen that features BOSCH appliances and quartz countertops. Oak hardwood floors and custom moldings throughout, Pella Windows and a rooftop terrace are a few features that make this home a true custom build. Also featured are custom closets, central vac & HDMI wired and ready.