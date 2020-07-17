800 Park Ave 23a.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman gym game room pool hot tub media room sauna

Luxury High Rise,2 Beds ,2 baths , No Broker Fee - Property Id: 288606



Luxury High-Rise Building - "The Modern"

Located right in the center of Fort Lee

Gourmet open-style kitchen

Granite counter tops

Stainless appliances

Hardwood floors throughout

Marble-tiled bathrooms

Washer/dryer

Floor to ceiling windows throughout (unveiling incredible views!)

Free shuttle bus across George Washington Bridge to Express A train to downtown Manhattan

New York bus express to 42nd Street & 8th Ave. Bus stop is right on the corner



Top-of-the-line amenities including:

- Infinity pool

- Fitness center

- Spinning room

- Game room

- Golf simulator

- Bowling alley

- Resident lounge

- Children's play area

- Media room

- Steam & sauna rooms

- 24-hour doorman



NO BROKER FEE

1 to 2 months free rent for qualified tenants

Pet friendly



Please call Robert Phillips

Quantum Realty

Cell 201 989 9119

All terms and prices are subject to change daily

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/800-park-ave-fort-lee-nj-unit-23a/288606

Property Id 288606



(RLNE5947786)