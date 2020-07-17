All apartments in Fort Lee
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

800 Park Ave 23a

800 Park Ave · (201) 989-9119
Location

800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Coytesville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 23a · Avail. now

$3,966

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Luxury High Rise,2 Beds ,2 baths , No Broker Fee - Property Id: 288606

Luxury High-Rise Building - "The Modern"
Located right in the center of Fort Lee
Gourmet open-style kitchen
Granite counter tops
Stainless appliances
Hardwood floors throughout
Marble-tiled bathrooms
Washer/dryer
Floor to ceiling windows throughout (unveiling incredible views!)
Free shuttle bus across George Washington Bridge to Express A train to downtown Manhattan
New York bus express to 42nd Street & 8th Ave. Bus stop is right on the corner

Top-of-the-line amenities including:
- Infinity pool
- Fitness center
- Spinning room
- Game room
- Golf simulator
- Bowling alley
- Resident lounge
- Children's play area
- Media room
- Steam & sauna rooms
- 24-hour doorman

NO BROKER FEE
1 to 2 months free rent for qualified tenants
Pet friendly

Please call Robert Phillips
Quantum Realty
Cell 201 989 9119
All terms and prices are subject to change daily
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/800-park-ave-fort-lee-nj-unit-23a/288606
Property Id 288606

(RLNE5947786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

