275 Hoym St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Newly renovated, over-sized, 955 square feet 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with garage parking spot in a well-maintained elevator building! Live one block from downtown Fort Lee and multiple NYC-transit options (NJTransit, GWB jitney, and NY Waterway ferry buses). The unit features hardwood floors throughout, a separate dining space, stainless steel appliances, walk-in master closet, dual head shower, tons of storage, and is flooded with sunlight! Basement laundry room features brand new, app-operated washers and dryers. All this and a view of the George Washington Bridge from the unit! Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, schools and houses of worship.