Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:09 PM

275 Hoym St

275 Hoym Street · (201) 446-7621
Location

275 Hoym Street, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4H · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 955 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly renovated, over-sized, 955 square feet 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with garage parking spot in a well-maintained elevator building! Live one block from downtown Fort Lee and multiple NYC-transit options (NJTransit, GWB jitney, and NY Waterway ferry buses). The unit features hardwood floors throughout, a separate dining space, stainless steel appliances, walk-in master closet, dual head shower, tons of storage, and is flooded with sunlight! Basement laundry room features brand new, app-operated washers and dryers. All this and a view of the George Washington Bridge from the unit! Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, schools and houses of worship.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Hoym St have any available units?
275 Hoym St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 275 Hoym St have?
Some of 275 Hoym St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Hoym St currently offering any rent specials?
275 Hoym St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Hoym St pet-friendly?
No, 275 Hoym St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lee.
Does 275 Hoym St offer parking?
Yes, 275 Hoym St does offer parking.
Does 275 Hoym St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 Hoym St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Hoym St have a pool?
No, 275 Hoym St does not have a pool.
Does 275 Hoym St have accessible units?
No, 275 Hoym St does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Hoym St have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 Hoym St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Hoym St have units with air conditioning?
No, 275 Hoym St does not have units with air conditioning.
