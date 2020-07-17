2348 LINWOOD AVE

Amenities
Welcome home to this spacious one bedroom at Park Hill Terrace! Unit has an entry foyer and large living/dining area. Walk in closets with Elfa systems throughout. Complete bathroom reno 5 years ago. Kitchen has been updated with newer dishwasher; new stove to be installed. Card laundry is located just outside the unit. Two new energy efficient combo heating/cooling. Outdoor pool on site. So many conveniences: proximity to downtown Fort Lee, local schools, stores, and so much more. A commuter's dream: 5 minutes from bus stops, quick access to GWB, Rt. 4, Rt. 80, and NJ Turnpike. Guest parking available and storage onsite for bikes.One-time move in free of $300; fully refundable $500 move in deposit also required.