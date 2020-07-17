All apartments in Fort Lee
Find more places like 2348 LINWOOD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lee, NJ
/
2348 LINWOOD AVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

2348 LINWOOD AVE

2348 Linwood Avenue · (973) 539-1120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lee
See all
Coytesville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2348 Linwood Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Coytesville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2I · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Welcome home to this spacious one bedroom at Park Hill Terrace! Unit has an entry foyer and large living/dining area. Walk in closets with Elfa systems throughout. Complete bathroom reno 5 years ago. Kitchen has been updated with newer dishwasher; new stove to be installed. Card laundry is located just outside the unit. Two new energy efficient combo heating/cooling. Outdoor pool on site. So many conveniences: proximity to downtown Fort Lee, local schools, stores, and so much more. A commuter's dream: 5 minutes from bus stops, quick access to GWB, Rt. 4, Rt. 80, and NJ Turnpike. Guest parking available and storage onsite for bikes.One-time move in free of $300; fully refundable $500 move in deposit also required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2348 LINWOOD AVE have any available units?
2348 LINWOOD AVE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2348 LINWOOD AVE have?
Some of 2348 LINWOOD AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2348 LINWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2348 LINWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2348 LINWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2348 LINWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lee.
Does 2348 LINWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2348 LINWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 2348 LINWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2348 LINWOOD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2348 LINWOOD AVE have a pool?
Yes, 2348 LINWOOD AVE has a pool.
Does 2348 LINWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 2348 LINWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2348 LINWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2348 LINWOOD AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2348 LINWOOD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2348 LINWOOD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2348 LINWOOD AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
The Modern
800 Park Ave
Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Similar Pages

Fort Lee 1 BedroomsFort Lee 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFort Lee Cheap Places
Fort Lee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEnglewood, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJUpper Montclair, NJ
Ridgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJHarrison, NYBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJMamaroneck, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coytesville

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity