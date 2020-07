Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Bright and spacious one-bedroom apartment on the first floor of a lovingly maintained two-family home. Located on a quiet street just minutes from NYC transportation, parks, shopping and restaurants. Hardwood floors, crown moulding, freshly painted and offering an abundance of charm and character, this home provides a peaceful place to rest your head.