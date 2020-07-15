68-70 Park Avenue Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance media room accepts section 8 bike storage e-payments

The apartments at 68-70 Park Avenue are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have a phone hook-up intercom system. We are conveniently located close to parks, NJ Transit, the Garden State Parkway, restaurants and downtown shopping. Our laundry facilities are located right in the building and 24/7 maintenance assistance is included.



Bloomfield is an historic town which dates back to the 17th century. Places of interest in Bloomfield include the Bloomfield Cultural Arts center which was created in response to the growing arts movement in this town. Bloomfield is home to several professional theater and dance companies. Schools in the district range from elementary school, middle school, high school to Bloomfield College and are all in close proximity to the building.



Come see why Bloomfield is an interesting and exciting place to live and why 68-70 Park Avenue should be your new address.