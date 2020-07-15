All apartments in Essex County
Find more places like 68-70 Park Avenue Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex County, NJ
/
68-70 Park Avenue Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

68-70 Park Avenue Apartments

68 Park Avenue · (833) 901-0559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

68 Park Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07003

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 401 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 68-70 Park Avenue Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
media room
accepts section 8
bike storage
e-payments
The apartments at 68-70 Park Avenue are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have a phone hook-up intercom system. We are conveniently located close to parks, NJ Transit, the Garden State Parkway, restaurants and downtown shopping. Our laundry facilities are located right in the building and 24/7 maintenance assistance is included.

Bloomfield is an historic town which dates back to the 17th century. Places of interest in Bloomfield include the Bloomfield Cultural Arts center which was created in response to the growing arts movement in this town. Bloomfield is home to several professional theater and dance companies. Schools in the district range from elementary school, middle school, high school to Bloomfield College and are all in close proximity to the building.

Come see why Bloomfield is an interesting and exciting place to live and why 68-70 Park Avenue should be your new address.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Varies by credit
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68-70 Park Avenue Apartments have any available units?
68-70 Park Avenue Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 68-70 Park Avenue Apartments have?
Some of 68-70 Park Avenue Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68-70 Park Avenue Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
68-70 Park Avenue Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68-70 Park Avenue Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 68-70 Park Avenue Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 68-70 Park Avenue Apartments offer parking?
No, 68-70 Park Avenue Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 68-70 Park Avenue Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68-70 Park Avenue Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68-70 Park Avenue Apartments have a pool?
No, 68-70 Park Avenue Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 68-70 Park Avenue Apartments have accessible units?
No, 68-70 Park Avenue Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 68-70 Park Avenue Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68-70 Park Avenue Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does 68-70 Park Avenue Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, 68-70 Park Avenue Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 68-70 Park Avenue Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. Charles
1000 Bloomfield Avenue
Essex County, NJ 07006
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road
Upper Montclair, NJ 07043
218 Millburn Avenue
218 Millburn Avenue
Essex County, NJ 07041
Eagle Rock
23 Wilfred St
Essex County, NJ 07052
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave
Essex County, NJ 07009
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street
Glen Ridge, NJ 07003
Belleview Gardens
140 Celia Terrace
Belleville, NJ 07109
Third & Valley
153 Valley St
East Orange, NJ 07079

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJWestfield, NJKenilworth, NJSummit, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJRoseland, NJ
Caldwell, NJSingac, NJUpper Montclair, NJTotowa, NJGlen Ridge, NJSilver Lake, NJFlorham Park, NJWoodland Park, NJHarrison, NJNorth Arlington, NJElmwood Park, NJPaterson, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity