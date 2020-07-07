55 Monroe Place Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry 24hr maintenance media room

The apartments at 55 Monroe Place are housed in a pre-war five story mid-rise elevator building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have an intercom system. We are conveniently located close to parks, NJ Transit, the Garden State Parkway, restaurants and downtown shopping. Our laundry facilities are located right in the building and 24/7 maintenance assistance is included.



Bloomfield is an historic town which dates back to the 17th century. Places of interest in Bloomfield include the Bloomfield Cultural Arts center which was created in response to the growing arts movement in this town. Bloomfield is home to several professional theater and dance companies. Schools in the district range from elementary school, middle school, high school to Bloomfield College and are all in close proximity to the building.



Come see why Bloomfield is a very interesting and exciting place to live and why 55 Monroe Place should be your new address.