55 Monroe Place Apartments
55 Monroe Place Apartments

55 Monroe Pl · (833) 280-1762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

55 Monroe Pl, Essex County, NJ 07003

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 306 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

Unit 509 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 55 Monroe Place Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
media room
The apartments at 55 Monroe Place are housed in a pre-war five story mid-rise elevator building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have an intercom system. We are conveniently located close to parks, NJ Transit, the Garden State Parkway, restaurants and downtown shopping. Our laundry facilities are located right in the building and 24/7 maintenance assistance is included.

Bloomfield is an historic town which dates back to the 17th century. Places of interest in Bloomfield include the Bloomfield Cultural Arts center which was created in response to the growing arts movement in this town. Bloomfield is home to several professional theater and dance companies. Schools in the district range from elementary school, middle school, high school to Bloomfield College and are all in close proximity to the building.

Come see why Bloomfield is a very interesting and exciting place to live and why 55 Monroe Place should be your new address.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Monroe Place Apartments have any available units?
55 Monroe Place Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 55 Monroe Place Apartments have?
Some of 55 Monroe Place Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Monroe Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
55 Monroe Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Monroe Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Monroe Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 55 Monroe Place Apartments offer parking?
No, 55 Monroe Place Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 55 Monroe Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Monroe Place Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Monroe Place Apartments have a pool?
No, 55 Monroe Place Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 55 Monroe Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, 55 Monroe Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Monroe Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Monroe Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Monroe Place Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Monroe Place Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
