Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated playground guest parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground guest parking

First floor downtown Condo in the Montclair Mews. NYC/Hoboken Trains & Bus a block away. Condo offers 1 floor living with 2 bedrooms, updated kitchen and bath as well as washer and dryer in unit. Assigned parking, guest parking, playground and gazebo are all on site. Very nice commuter-friendly living in the heart of downtown Montclair. Enjoy the local shops and restaurants just outside your doorstep.