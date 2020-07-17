5 AUDOBON RD

Amenities

A Beautiful 4 Bedrms 2 FB 1 Cargarege single house in Livingston for rent, excellent location close to NYC bus stop, town center shopping & dining, top rated NJ schools, nice backyard with open porch nice living room w/open kitchen, all HW floors, must see to apply for this rental, first submit a lease application, must have a good credit score report ,income proof or NTN report, rental insurance is required during the rental period, tenant pay one month broker's fee, one & half month security deposit, one month rent in advance prior to get an all signed lease, tenant pay $100 for @minor repair after 30 days into lease, tenant responsible for lawn maintenance & snow removal, available date 8/15/2020