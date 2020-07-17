All apartments in Essex County
Essex County, NJ
5 AUDOBON RD
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

5 AUDOBON RD

5 Audobon Road · No Longer Available
Location

5 Audobon Road, Essex County, NJ 07039

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
A Beautiful 4 Bedrms 2 FB 1 Cargarege single house in Livingston for rent, excellent location close to NYC bus stop, town center shopping & dining, top rated NJ schools, nice backyard with open porch nice living room w/open kitchen, all HW floors, must see to apply for this rental, first submit a lease application, must have a good credit score report ,income proof or NTN report, rental insurance is required during the rental period, tenant pay one month broker's fee, one & half month security deposit, one month rent in advance prior to get an all signed lease, tenant pay $100 for @minor repair after 30 days into lease, tenant responsible for lawn maintenance & snow removal, available date 8/15/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 AUDOBON RD have any available units?
5 AUDOBON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex County, NJ.
What amenities does 5 AUDOBON RD have?
Some of 5 AUDOBON RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 AUDOBON RD currently offering any rent specials?
5 AUDOBON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 AUDOBON RD pet-friendly?
No, 5 AUDOBON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 5 AUDOBON RD offer parking?
No, 5 AUDOBON RD does not offer parking.
Does 5 AUDOBON RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 AUDOBON RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 AUDOBON RD have a pool?
No, 5 AUDOBON RD does not have a pool.
Does 5 AUDOBON RD have accessible units?
No, 5 AUDOBON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5 AUDOBON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 AUDOBON RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 AUDOBON RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 AUDOBON RD does not have units with air conditioning.
