All apartments in Essex County
Find more places like 4 ROSEDALE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex County, NJ
/
4 ROSEDALE AVE
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM

4 ROSEDALE AVE

4 Rosedale Ave · (973) 704-1449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4 Rosedale Ave, Essex County, NJ 07042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful newer construction provides 3 floors of living plus attic for storage, making this rental feel like your very own home! Stunning kitchen open to the dining room, generously sized living room , and powder room complete first floor. Gleaming hardwood floors on the first floor continue to the second. Escape to your master suite, which features it's own bathroom. Two other bedrooms and another full bathroom complete the second floor, with access attic storage. Space abounds in your 24 x 17 finished, walkout basement with ceramic tile floors, 8'6" ceilings, separate laundry room and powder room - the perfect entertainment space! Easy commute to NYC - .5 mile to Cross St & Ridgewood Ave Jitney pick up to Glen Ridge train station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 ROSEDALE AVE have any available units?
4 ROSEDALE AVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 ROSEDALE AVE have?
Some of 4 ROSEDALE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 ROSEDALE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4 ROSEDALE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 ROSEDALE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4 ROSEDALE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 4 ROSEDALE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4 ROSEDALE AVE offers parking.
Does 4 ROSEDALE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 ROSEDALE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 ROSEDALE AVE have a pool?
No, 4 ROSEDALE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4 ROSEDALE AVE have accessible units?
No, 4 ROSEDALE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4 ROSEDALE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 ROSEDALE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 ROSEDALE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 ROSEDALE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4 ROSEDALE AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

55 Monroe Place Apartments
55 Monroe Pl
Essex County, NJ 07003
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave
Essex County, NJ 07003
Park Ridge Apartments
248 Millburn Avenue
Essex County, NJ 07041
St. Charles
1000 Bloomfield Avenue
Essex County, NJ 07006
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd
Newark, NJ 07102
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street
Glen Ridge, NJ 07003
55 N. Mountain Ave
55 North Mountain Avenue
Essex County, NJ 07042
Third & Valley
153 Valley St
East Orange, NJ 07079

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJWestfield, NJKenilworth, NJSummit, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJRoseland, NJ
Caldwell, NJSingac, NJUpper Montclair, NJGlen Ridge, NJSilver Lake, NJFlorham Park, NJWoodland Park, NJHarrison, NJNorth Arlington, NJElmwood Park, NJPaterson, NJPassaic, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity