4 ROSEDALE AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave

Beautiful newer construction provides 3 floors of living plus attic for storage, making this rental feel like your very own home! Stunning kitchen open to the dining room, generously sized living room , and powder room complete first floor. Gleaming hardwood floors on the first floor continue to the second. Escape to your master suite, which features it's own bathroom. Two other bedrooms and another full bathroom complete the second floor, with access attic storage. Space abounds in your 24 x 17 finished, walkout basement with ceramic tile floors, 8'6" ceilings, separate laundry room and powder room - the perfect entertainment space! Easy commute to NYC - .5 mile to Cross St & Ridgewood Ave Jitney pick up to Glen Ridge train station.