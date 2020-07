Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

Don't miss your opportunity to live in one of West Orange?s most sought after communities The Grande at Pleasantdale. This gorgeous home located on a private cul-de-sac offers a luxury lifestyle featuring a spacious upper-level family room addition w/full bath, finished basement. The stunning deck and patio give you an amazing area for entertaining with a relaxing oasis feel. Prime Location near NYC transportation, Houses of Worship, shopping, restaurants, and wonderful parks.