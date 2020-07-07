All apartments in Essex County
299 BELLEVILLE AVE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

299 BELLEVILLE AVE

299 Belleville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

299 Belleville Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07003

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Plenty of space in this 2 bedrm, 2nd flr apartment w/open floor plan, decorative fireplace, sunrooom & updated bathroom & kitchen opening to dining room. 2 assigned parking spaces, laundry included. Bright, light filled and conveniently located to Bloomfield Center, local dining, shops and entertainment. Shared use of yard. Short distance to NYC trains, buses and Garden State Parkway. Windows ACs included, but landlord will not replace if stop working. Tenant responsible for all fees,1st months rent, 1 1/2 month security, NTN report, employment verification must be completed with applications. 1st months rent, 1 1/2 months security deposit & proof of tenants insurance due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

