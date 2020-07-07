299 BELLEVILLE AVE

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Plenty of space in this 2 bedrm, 2nd flr apartment w/open floor plan, decorative fireplace, sunrooom & updated bathroom & kitchen opening to dining room. 2 assigned parking spaces, laundry included. Bright, light filled and conveniently located to Bloomfield Center, local dining, shops and entertainment. Shared use of yard. Short distance to NYC trains, buses and Garden State Parkway. Windows ACs included, but landlord will not replace if stop working. Tenant responsible for all fees,1st months rent, 1 1/2 month security, NTN report, employment verification must be completed with applications. 1st months rent, 1 1/2 months security deposit & proof of tenants insurance due at lease signing.