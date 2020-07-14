263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS

Amenities
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent. Our community has a Resident Manager on-site, laundry facilities on the premises, off-street parking and 24/7 emergency maintenance. We are conveniently located close to parks, NJ Transit, the Garden State Parkway, restaurants and downtown shopping.
Schools in the district range from Elementary schools to Bloomfield High School to Bloomfield College and are all in close proximity to the building.
Experience exceptional living with a personal touch as our friendly and professional onsite team is available and happy to assist you!
Spanish speaking staff/Se habla espanol