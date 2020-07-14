All apartments in Essex County
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 PM

263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS

263 Bloomfield Ave · (833) 274-3041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ 07003

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 05 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
pet friendly
accepts section 8
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent. Our community has a Resident Manager on-site, laundry facilities on the premises, off-street parking and 24/7 emergency maintenance. We are conveniently located close to parks, NJ Transit, the Garden State Parkway, restaurants and downtown shopping.

Schools in the district range from Elementary schools to Bloomfield High School to Bloomfield College and are all in close proximity to the building.

Experience exceptional living with a personal touch as our friendly and professional onsite team is available and happy to assist you!

Spanish speaking staff/Se habla espanol

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Varies by credit
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS have any available units?
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS has 2 units available starting at $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS have?
Some of 263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS currently offering any rent specials?
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS pet-friendly?
Yes, 263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS is pet friendly.
Does 263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS offer parking?
Yes, 263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS offers parking.
Does 263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS have a pool?
No, 263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS does not have a pool.
Does 263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS have accessible units?
No, 263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS does not have accessible units.
Does 263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS has units with dishwashers.
Does 263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS have units with air conditioning?
No, 263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS does not have units with air conditioning.
