Essex County, NJ
213 BARRINGER DR
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

213 BARRINGER DR

213 Barringer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

213 Barringer Drive, Essex County, NJ 07110

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
media room
sauna
tennis court
Welcome to 213 Barringer Dr. In Nutley! 2 bed 2.5 bath 1800 sf fully upgraded&extended kitchen with newer appliances. 1st fl consists of an open fl plan of kitchen, living, dining, and half bath. 2nd fl consists of 2 bed 2 bath with washer and dryer. Bottom level can be used as another living area or play area. Enjoy EVERYTHING this beautiful tri-level Cambridge Heights townhouse prestigious gated community has to offer! It?s located near shopping, restaurants, movie theater & close to NYC Trans. This community offers amenities such as pool, tennis, gym, playground, sauna, club house. 9 miles from NYC - steps to NYC bus, 5 minute drive to train. Bus at gate, train station less than 1 mile away! Easy access to major highways including Rt. 3, NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway! This home will NOT last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 BARRINGER DR have any available units?
213 BARRINGER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex County, NJ.
What amenities does 213 BARRINGER DR have?
Some of 213 BARRINGER DR's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 BARRINGER DR currently offering any rent specials?
213 BARRINGER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 BARRINGER DR pet-friendly?
No, 213 BARRINGER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 213 BARRINGER DR offer parking?
No, 213 BARRINGER DR does not offer parking.
Does 213 BARRINGER DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 BARRINGER DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 BARRINGER DR have a pool?
Yes, 213 BARRINGER DR has a pool.
Does 213 BARRINGER DR have accessible units?
No, 213 BARRINGER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 213 BARRINGER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 BARRINGER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 BARRINGER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 BARRINGER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
