Welcome to 213 Barringer Dr. In Nutley! 2 bed 2.5 bath 1800 sf fully upgraded&extended kitchen with newer appliances. 1st fl consists of an open fl plan of kitchen, living, dining, and half bath. 2nd fl consists of 2 bed 2 bath with washer and dryer. Bottom level can be used as another living area or play area. Enjoy EVERYTHING this beautiful tri-level Cambridge Heights townhouse prestigious gated community has to offer! It?s located near shopping, restaurants, movie theater & close to NYC Trans. This community offers amenities such as pool, tennis, gym, playground, sauna, club house. 9 miles from NYC - steps to NYC bus, 5 minute drive to train. Bus at gate, train station less than 1 mile away! Easy access to major highways including Rt. 3, NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway! This home will NOT last!