13 WASHINGTON ST

Introducing The Washington, Montclairs' Newest Boutique Townhouse Development in the Heart of it ALL. The Washington is a Custom townhouse development. Steps away from Bay Street Train and Downtown Eateries. The Washington consists of 3 bedroom / 3.5 Bathrooms. Every Bedroom is it's own master suite with luxury walk in shower and closets. A unique and modern living concept and all open layout on 2nd floor. 20ft cathedral ceiling in living space and 15ft ceiling in kitchen/dining space. A dramatic, open, and airy feel throughout the home due to the large industrial black windows and natural living finish wide plank hardwood floors. Kitchens consist of luxury stone counter-tops, breakfast bar, & waterfall feature. High end appliances and smart home features. Private rooftop terrace with Mountains & NYC views