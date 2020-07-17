All apartments in Essex County
13 WASHINGTON ST
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:05 PM

13 WASHINGTON ST

13 Washington St · (973) 684-7171
Location

13 Washington St, Essex County, NJ 07042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Introducing The Washington, Montclairs' Newest Boutique Townhouse Development in the Heart of it ALL. The Washington is a Custom townhouse development. Steps away from Bay Street Train and Downtown Eateries. The Washington consists of 3 bedroom / 3.5 Bathrooms. Every Bedroom is it's own master suite with luxury walk in shower and closets. A unique and modern living concept and all open layout on 2nd floor. 20ft cathedral ceiling in living space and 15ft ceiling in kitchen/dining space. A dramatic, open, and airy feel throughout the home due to the large industrial black windows and natural living finish wide plank hardwood floors. Kitchens consist of luxury stone counter-tops, breakfast bar, & waterfall feature. High end appliances and smart home features. Private rooftop terrace with Mountains & NYC views

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 WASHINGTON ST have any available units?
13 WASHINGTON ST has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 WASHINGTON ST have?
Some of 13 WASHINGTON ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 WASHINGTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
13 WASHINGTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 WASHINGTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 13 WASHINGTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 13 WASHINGTON ST offer parking?
Yes, 13 WASHINGTON ST offers parking.
Does 13 WASHINGTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 WASHINGTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 WASHINGTON ST have a pool?
No, 13 WASHINGTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 13 WASHINGTON ST have accessible units?
No, 13 WASHINGTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 13 WASHINGTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 WASHINGTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 WASHINGTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 WASHINGTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
