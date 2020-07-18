13 OAK TER

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL OVERSIZED TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR RENT! Nestled in one of West Orange's most desirable sections, this second floor apartment is sure to impress. Rooms are LARGE with tons of closet space. Formal dining, Eat in Kitchen, oversized living room, hardwood floors and new laminate floors in the kitchen. Walking distance to buses to NYC and Newark Penn Station, and just minutes from trains and major highways. New central air, baseboard heat, all utilities INCLUDED! Come see it today before its gone!