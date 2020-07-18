All apartments in Essex County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

13 OAK TER

13 Oak Terrace · (973) 785-8420
Location

13 Oak Terrace, Essex County, NJ 07052

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL OVERSIZED TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR RENT! Nestled in one of West Orange's most desirable sections, this second floor apartment is sure to impress. Rooms are LARGE with tons of closet space. Formal dining, Eat in Kitchen, oversized living room, hardwood floors and new laminate floors in the kitchen. Walking distance to buses to NYC and Newark Penn Station, and just minutes from trains and major highways. New central air, baseboard heat, all utilities INCLUDED! Come see it today before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 OAK TER have any available units?
13 OAK TER has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 OAK TER have?
Some of 13 OAK TER's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 OAK TER currently offering any rent specials?
13 OAK TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 OAK TER pet-friendly?
No, 13 OAK TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 13 OAK TER offer parking?
No, 13 OAK TER does not offer parking.
Does 13 OAK TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 OAK TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 OAK TER have a pool?
No, 13 OAK TER does not have a pool.
Does 13 OAK TER have accessible units?
No, 13 OAK TER does not have accessible units.
Does 13 OAK TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 OAK TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 OAK TER have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13 OAK TER has units with air conditioning.
