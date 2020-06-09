All apartments in Englewood
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4 William St 428

4 William Street · (201) 580-0724
Location

4 William Street, Englewood, NJ 07631
Downtown Englewood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 428 · Avail. now

$2,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Large & Modern 1Bdrm Near Shops / Restaurants - Property Id: 281667

- No Broker Fee

- 1 Month Free (On Select Units)

- $1,000 Security Deposit (With approved credit score)

- Pets Okay !

- Laundry In Unit !

One William is the by far the front runner in the luxury apartment homes market in the bustling town of Englewood. Each home features wood plank flooring throughout, white quartz countertops, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, oversized subway tiles in the bathroom, and floods of natural light in every living space.

Residents will find that they are a short walk away from numerous restaurants, bars, coffee shops, supermarkets and entertainment including Noches De Colombia, Starbucks, CVS, Ben & Jerry's, Shoprite and much more!

Residents deserve to be indulged with the plethora of amenities available at One William including relaxing at the outdoor pool, enjoying a good movie at the outdoor lounge and theatre, barbecuing at one of the few grills available as well as getting a workout in at our state of the art modern fitness facility.
Property Id 281667

(RLNE5812211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

