Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
129 S MAIN STREET
129 South Main Street
129 South Main Street, Elmer, NJ 08318
recently renovated
carpet
carpet
recently renovated
Lovely updated and well-maintained rental unit in Borough of Elmer, 2-bedrooms, 1-1/2 baths, large rooms, newer carpeting.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 129 S MAIN STREET have any available units?
129 S MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Elmer, NJ
.
Is 129 S MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
129 S MAIN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 S MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 129 S MAIN STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Elmer
.
Does 129 S MAIN STREET offer parking?
No, 129 S MAIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 129 S MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 S MAIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 S MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 129 S MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 129 S MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 129 S MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 129 S MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 S MAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 S MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 S MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
