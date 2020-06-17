All apartments in Elmer
Home
/
Elmer, NJ
/
129 S MAIN STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

129 S MAIN STREET

129 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

129 South Main Street, Elmer, NJ 08318

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely updated and well-maintained rental unit in Borough of Elmer, 2-bedrooms, 1-1/2 baths, large rooms, newer carpeting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 S MAIN STREET have any available units?
129 S MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elmer, NJ.
Is 129 S MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
129 S MAIN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 S MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 129 S MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elmer.
Does 129 S MAIN STREET offer parking?
No, 129 S MAIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 129 S MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 S MAIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 S MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 129 S MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 129 S MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 129 S MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 129 S MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 S MAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 S MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 S MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
