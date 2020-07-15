All apartments in Elizabeth
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:31 AM

Linden Arms

811 Linden Ave · (833) 294-6773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

811 Linden Ave, Elizabeth, NJ 07202
Elmora

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 831-2B · Avail. Oct 23

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 831-4F · Avail. Sep 23

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Linden Arms.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
playground
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
accessible
Downtown Convenience, Country Charm. Linden Arms is a friendly community offering top of the line service, amenities, and value tucked away in a quiet part of town. The essence of convenience and perfectly located walking distance from shopping, dining, and entertainment, Linden Arms is close to schools and literally next door to Union Countys famous Warinanco Park, with acres of woods, jogging trails, tennis courts, baseball fields, paddle boats, gardens, playgrounds for the kids, and more. Your on-site professional management and maintenance team offers the highest quality apartment living in a quiet, convenient setting. Come home to Linden Arms.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: no
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $50/month. Surface Lot & Street Parking. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Linden Arms have any available units?
Linden Arms has 2 units available starting at $1,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Elizabeth, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Elizabeth Rent Report.
What amenities does Linden Arms have?
Some of Linden Arms's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Linden Arms currently offering any rent specials?
Linden Arms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Linden Arms pet-friendly?
Yes, Linden Arms is pet friendly.
Does Linden Arms offer parking?
Yes, Linden Arms offers parking.
Does Linden Arms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Linden Arms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Linden Arms have a pool?
No, Linden Arms does not have a pool.
Does Linden Arms have accessible units?
Yes, Linden Arms has accessible units.
Does Linden Arms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Linden Arms has units with dishwashers.
