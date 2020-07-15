Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking playground internet access tennis court cats allowed accessible

Downtown Convenience, Country Charm. Linden Arms is a friendly community offering top of the line service, amenities, and value tucked away in a quiet part of town. The essence of convenience and perfectly located walking distance from shopping, dining, and entertainment, Linden Arms is close to schools and literally next door to Union Countys famous Warinanco Park, with acres of woods, jogging trails, tennis courts, baseball fields, paddle boats, gardens, playgrounds for the kids, and more. Your on-site professional management and maintenance team offers the highest quality apartment living in a quiet, convenient setting. Come home to Linden Arms.