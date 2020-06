Amenities

on-site laundry

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great and spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and laundry room. The master bedroom is located in the ground floor along with a master bath. There is plenty of street parking space. Tenants pays own gas, electric, and half of the water bill, which approximately is around $70.00 a month, so tenant will pay around $35.00 a month. Landlord requires Criminal Background Check, Credit Report and Eviction report (a cost from the tenant of $29.99) and Employment verification.