Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher oven refrigerator

Welcome to this quiet and spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment that offers great space for entertaining. This townhouse like unit is conveniently situated near public transportation, the ferry, eateries, and shopping plazas. This apartment has so much space with a large dining room and massive living room ideal for those family functions. For your convenience also take advantage of the washer/dryer located next to the half bath. Come Make this wonderful space your home.