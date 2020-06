Amenities

ONE OF THE LARGEST RENOVATED ! BEDROOM, 1-1/2 APARTMENTS AT 1111 RIVER ROAD PLAZA CONDO'S WITH A BALCONY AND VIEW OF GEORGE WASHINGTON BRIDGE AND PARK / TRACK: PARKING SPACE 64 INCLUDED IN RENT. ELEVATOR BUILDING WITH 24 HOUR GATEHOUSE SECURITY. PLAYGROUNDS, COMMUNITY CENTER, TENNIS, TRACK AND PLAYING FIELDS ARE STEPS AWAY. LAUNDRY ON EACH FLOOR. LARGE POOL, CABLE (HBO, SHOWTIME), WIFI ALL INCLUDED IN RENT. IN THE HEART OF EDGEWATER, GREAT SHOPPING, WHOLE FOODS, TRADER JOE'S, EDGEWATER COMMONS, CITY PLACE, RESTAURANTS. EDGEWATER'S WALKING PROMENADES ALONG THE HUDSON RIVER. FERRY TO NEW YORK IS ONE BLOCK WALK. FRONT OF COMPLEX IS WHERE EXPRESS BUS TO NEW YORK PORT AUTHORITY AND A BUS GOES OVER GWB. 10 MINUTE DRIVE TO GEORGE WASHINGTON BRIDGE WHERE BUSES GO TO NEW YORK / NEW JERSEY LOCATIONS; A TRAIN (SUBWAY) IS ON OTHER SIDE OF BRIDGE, ROUTES 4, 46, 80 AND PALISADES PARKWAY ARE 10 MINUTES DRIVE: MUST SEE.