Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

25 Marcy Ave 2

25 Marcy Avenue · (862) 218-5393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 Marcy Avenue, East Orange, NJ 07017
Doddtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 25 Marcy Avenue East Orange NJ - Property Id: 113909

3 bed room one bathroom newly renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances
Walk-in bedroom closet, parking ,Quiet neighborhood, 5 mins to parkway, short walk to train station,Heat included. Tenant pays for hot water, gas and electric. Applicants must undergo a background check for all adults 18 and over and proof of income verification & no evictions within 3 yrs
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113909
Property Id 113909

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5844990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Marcy Ave 2 have any available units?
25 Marcy Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Marcy Ave 2 have?
Some of 25 Marcy Ave 2's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Marcy Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
25 Marcy Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Marcy Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 25 Marcy Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Orange.
Does 25 Marcy Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 25 Marcy Ave 2 does offer parking.
Does 25 Marcy Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Marcy Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Marcy Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 25 Marcy Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 25 Marcy Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 25 Marcy Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Marcy Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Marcy Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Marcy Ave 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Marcy Ave 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
