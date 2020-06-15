25 Marcy Ave 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 25 Marcy Avenue East Orange NJ - Property Id: 113909
3 bed room one bathroom newly renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances
Walk-in bedroom closet, parking ,Quiet neighborhood, 5 mins to parkway, short walk to train station,Heat included. Tenant pays for hot water, gas and electric. Applicants must undergo a background check for all adults 18 and over and proof of income verification & no evictions within 3 yrs
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113909
No Dogs Allowed
