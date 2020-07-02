All apartments in Chatham
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:31 AM

Jackson House

515 Main Street · (469) 557-8912
Location

515 Main Street, Chatham, NJ 07928
Chatham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8C · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 8D · Avail. Sep 23

$1,965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7D · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1029 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jackson House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
City Convenience, Country Charm. The best apartments in the best location with the best service that is Jackson House. Every spacious unit features updated finishes and high-end appliances. Walking distance to shopping, dining, parks, recreation and public transportation, Jackson House is located in the charming town of Chatham with top-rated schools and an unmatched lifestyle. With an on-site management team, first-class maintenance and landscaping, Jackson House offers you the service you deserve. Jackson House is the complete package. Visit Jackson House and find your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: no
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Garage Units available & Surface Lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jackson House have any available units?
Jackson House has 3 units available starting at $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Jackson House have?
Some of Jackson House's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jackson House currently offering any rent specials?
Jackson House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jackson House pet-friendly?
Yes, Jackson House is pet friendly.
Does Jackson House offer parking?
Yes, Jackson House offers parking.
Does Jackson House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jackson House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jackson House have a pool?
No, Jackson House does not have a pool.
Does Jackson House have accessible units?
No, Jackson House does not have accessible units.
Does Jackson House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jackson House has units with dishwashers.
Does Jackson House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Jackson House has units with air conditioning.
