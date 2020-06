Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

BRAND NEW Everything! 2 BD/1 BA "ROLL OUT OF BED" to town & train! Recessed lighting & beautiful high ceilings. State of the art Chef's Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, quartz counters & pantry. PRISTINE hardwood floors throughout. Hotel style Bathroom with great lighting and custom vanity. Open floor plan. Spacious Living Room with all natural sunlight. VERY GENEROUS closet space. Upscale hardware on all doors and custom cabinetry. Nice size bedroom with LARGE windows and spacious closet. Washer & Dryer in unit! PET Friendly (with Restrictions and Pet Fee will apply.) Parking options available. LANDLORD pays broker fee!