1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
90 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chatham, NJ
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Chatham
15 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Chatham
31 Units Available
Chatham on Main
555 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,075
700 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
Chatham
2 Units Available
Jackson House
515 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,060
845 sqft
At Jackson House Apartments, your well-being is paramount. As a resident of our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Chatham, NJ, you can enjoy our full collection of features and amenities.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
525 MAIN ST - 5d
525 Main St, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,075
Recently renovated 1 bedroom apartment with updated appliances and in-unit washer/dryer! Commuter friendly to NYC, Chatham train station 0.7 miles away; see agent remarks.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
19 BOWERS LN
19 Bowers Ln, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
450 sqft
Lovely in town fully furnished apt. close to NJ Transit and amenities in downtown Chatham. Three month lease agreement with month to month after. Monthly utility fee additional $110.00. Monthly utility fee additional $110.00.
1 of 4
Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
17 BOWERS LN
17 Bowers Lane, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
450 sqft
Lovely downtown first floor, furnished apt. close to NJ Transit and downtown shops and restaurants. Minimum 3 month lease agreement with month to month after. Monthly utility fee $110.00.
Results within 1 mile of Chatham
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Madison
7 Units Available
Madison Mall Apartments
294 Main Street, Madison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,815
686 sqft
You are going to love Madison Mall Apartments! Our beautiful community is located right outside the heart of Downtown Madison where you can enjoy Madison's finest restaurants, shopping, entertainment and nightlife.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
173 RIVEREDGE DR
173 Riveredge Drive, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Renovated in 2019, oversized one-bedroom condo w/ transitional decor and high-end finishes. Viking cooktop/oven/ Bosch dishwasher. Washer/dryer in unit. Large deck overlooking the Passaic River/ park 1 car garage/entry into unit.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
800 OLD SPRINGFIELD AVE 7
800 Old Springfield Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
Bright, sunny and clean! Well maintained condo one block from train, grocery, stores. HW Floors, in unit laundry, attached garage, central air. Commuter Dream!
1 of 21
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
5 Avon
5 Avon Court, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
802 sqft
Immaculate and meticulously maintained. 2nd floor, 1 bedrm unit w/updated kitchen (new dishwasher and refrig), updated bath, newer hardwood floors thruout. Covered balcony/deck - avail immed. Heat, gas, water included in rent.
Results within 5 miles of Chatham
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,057
795 sqft
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
4 Units Available
Park Ridge Apartments
248 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
640 sqft
The Park Ridge Apartments located at 240-248 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming apartment community consisting of 24 large one bedroom apartments with hardwood floor, over size rooms and large open floor plan with a dining room.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
New Providence
12 Units Available
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
584 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
14 Units Available
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
550 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
218 Millburn Avenue
218 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
593 sqft
Located at 218-226 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming 32 apartment community, consisting of Studios, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom units, with hardwood floor, with a dining room (some units) . Newly Renovated Apartments Available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Summit
4 Units Available
Worthington House Apartments
174 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
738 sqft
Worthington House is a three story elevator building that offers large one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom luxury apartments. Our apartments feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and oversized rooms.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,770
830 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
1 Unit Available
Town House Apartments
81 Morris Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
657 sqft
Beautiful landscaping, great location and friendly neighbors, Town House Apartments has it all.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,030
912 sqft
Experience life in first class at Westfield Hamilton House. Let our one and two bedrooms Westfield, New Jersey, apartments for rent be your quiet oasis.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Short Hills
1 Unit Available
510 Millburn Avenue Apts
510 Millburn Avenue, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
558 sqft
The Apartments at 510 Millburn Avenue are situated in an historic three story building that offers you a choice of small one bedroom, large one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
7 Norwood Ave.
7 Norwood Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,950
600 sqft
Charming one BR, fully FURNISHED and decorated apartment on first floor, available long or short term. Open floor plan. Walking to downtown restaurants, shops and train. Washer/dryer in unit. Parking for one car. No PETS.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
49 Park Ave Unit 3
49 Park Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,995
JUST RENOVATED. Top floor unit with lots of natural light. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, quarts counters, stainless appliances. Recessed lighting w/dimmers. Oak flooring throughout. Full size washer and dryer,Two walk in closets.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
497 Springfield Avenue
497 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
In-Town Location. 1 BR near all. Laundry on premises. Parking available with town permit at municipal lot.
