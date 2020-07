Amenities

Welcome to the picturesque community of VALLEYBROOK. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, and 2 half bath rental is located in the Glen Eagles section. The rent includes membership to the Valleybrook swimclub. It is also a short walk away from tennis courts, and basketball courts. This community has it all including Valleybrook Golf Course, and Riley's Pub. Call for a tour today! You must have good credit, and income. This is a nonsmoking rental.