Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Immaculate home in the highly desirable Parkside Mews development of Winslow Twp! This clean and bright townhome is ready for new tenants! This home features an eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Upstairs the MBR has walk-in closets and the bathrooms have been updated. The bedrooms are all of generous size with plenty of closet space. Enjoy those summer evenings BBQ'ng on the patio or playing horseshoes in the large backyard. Great for entertaining!! Home comes complete with newer flooring and fresh paint. Close to most major commuting routes and local shopping destinations! Call today to schedule your personal tour before it's gone!!