Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

64 Apartments for rent in Burlington, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
6 Units Available
Whitehall Apartments
760 Eayrestown Rd, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
750 sqft
Welcome to Whitehall Apartment rental homes. We offer the best apartment rent pricing in the Philadelphia South Jersey area.
1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Eastampton Place
1302 Woodlane Road, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Welcome to Eastampton Place: an astounding new mixed-use apartment/retail community, located minutes from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, downtown Philadelphia, Rancocas State Park, and easy access to all major highways and a wide array of
Results within 1 mile of Burlington

1 of 32

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
607 POND STREET
607 Pond St, Bristol, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1695 sqft
Looking for a rental in Historic Bristol Borough? Look no further, 607 Pond Street is a completely renovated twin with charming characteristics.
Results within 5 miles of Burlington
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
23 Units Available
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Goldenridge
9 Units Available
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1090 sqft
Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
5 Units Available
Woodbourne
1350 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
850 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Woodbourne Apartments, a great place to live! Our apartments have spacious rooms, balconies or patios, one and a half bathrooms, central air and heat, reserved parking.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
21 BAILLY DRIVE
21 Bailly Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1455 sqft
"Outstanding "Also for rent at $2,000.This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is located in prestigious "Bridle Club"Enter into this home and be captivated by the upgraded flooring. The large formal dining room is breathtaking.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Roxburn Place CLOSED 03/24/2020
19 Roxburn Place, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
Lovely Two Bedroom Townhome in Willingboro! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
21 MANCHESTER WAY
21 Manchester Way, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1980 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious 3-bedroom townhouse in the family-friendly Wyngate community of Burlington Township! Conveniently located near the NJ Turnpike, I-295 and Route 130. This home is move in ready with many updated features.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
101 8TH AVENUE
101 8th Avenue, Roebling, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1797 sqft
Truly unique semi-detached home with 9 foot ceilings and a back/side yard that has the advantage of a Township owned field behind.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
616 COVENTRY LANE
616 Coventry Lane, Croydon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Croydon Apartment with deck on upper level with private parking for 2 cars available now for rent. This private unit is on the second level, with entry off the deck that has room for outdoor entertaining.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1908 ARROWOOD DRIVE
1908 Arrowood Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Spacious TownHouse in Bensalem with 3 BRs. Well maintained Property, Ready to move-in. Finished basement with plenty of extra storage space. First floor large combined DR & LR.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Magnolia Hill
1 Unit Available
201 CHAPEL COURT
201 Chapel Ct, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1150 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY!! An exceptional "BRAND NEW", lifestyle community awaits you at THE RESIDENCES AT ST JOSEPH COURT, located in the Fallsington area of historic Bucks County.

1 of 11

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
5706 FLEETWING DRIVE
5706 Fleetwing Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom townhouse located in Bristol Twps , Bloomsdale Gardens. This property features a very nice, fenced in front yard, a large covered porch and a spacious open floor plan upon entering in the front room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
913 Fairview Avenue
913 Fairview Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, fresh, and airy, this welcoming one-story home is everything you’ve been searching for and more! With neutral paint colors and plenty of natural light throughout, the interior offers an ideal blank canvas for any decorating style.

1 of 9

Last updated September 28 at 11:07am
1 Unit Available
194 Tiffany lane
194 Tiffany Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
Available 10/01/19 Twin hills rental - Property Id: 97874 This well maintain full sized house in twin hills could be your new home! This home has a fenced in backyard, garage, master suite bathroom , laundry room and covered porch! PLEASE TEXT OR
Results within 10 miles of Burlington
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
33 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$999
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
$
7 Units Available
Laurel Green
1 Courtney Way, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,473
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1181 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Route 38, I-295, and NJ Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, ice maker, and laundry. Community includes pool, parking, gym, BBQ grills, and clubhouse.
1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
$
13 Units Available
Mount Laurel Crossing
1 Larchmont Pl, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have been recently renovated and feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Marne Highway, with its retail and dining areas, is nearby.
1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Eastampton Place West
12000 Hamilton Way, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,570
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1244 sqft
Eastampton Place West: an extraordinary mixed-use community consisting of luxurious apartment residences and retail spaces, resort-style amenities and a very convenient location.
1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
7 Units Available
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
Studio
$1,895
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1100 sqft
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Burlington, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Burlington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

