pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
59 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Burlington, NJ
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
10 Units Available
Eastampton Place
1302 Woodlane Road, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,530
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Welcome to Eastampton Place: an astounding new mixed-use apartment/retail community, located minutes from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, downtown Philadelphia, Rancocas State Park, and easy access to all major highways and a wide array of
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
8 Units Available
Whitehall Apartments
760 Eayrestown Rd, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
750 sqft
Welcome to Whitehall Apartment rental homes. We offer the best apartment rent pricing in the Philadelphia South Jersey area.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Historic Yorkshire
313 PENN STREET
313 Penn Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1888 sqft
*** Pet Friendly *** 3 bed with a bonus room, basement, fenced in yard and access to parking from the backyard. with basement and fenced yard.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
38 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
8 Units Available
Goldenridge
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1090 sqft
Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
53 Units Available
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
862 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd, Croydon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen Hollow in Croydon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 09:13pm
1 Unit Available
Berkeley Trace
3806 Bensalem Blvd, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A distinctive rental townhome and apartment community conveniently located in bustling Bensalem, Bucks County. Every apartment and townhome feature a private entrance, washer and dryer, generous-size rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
11 Units Available
Orchard Park
1020 Woodlane Rd, Beverly, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,055
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
932 sqft
Recently renovated units with large balconies and spacious closets. 24-hour maintenance available. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Close to Neshaminy State Park for a quick nature getaway. Close to I-295.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
6 Units Available
Woodbourne
1350 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
850 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Woodbourne Apartments, a great place to live! Our apartments have spacious rooms, balconies or patios, one and a half bathrooms, central air and heat, reserved parking.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
21 Units Available
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
4 Units Available
Longview Gardens Apartments
1501 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Longview Garden Apartments, a peaceful apartment community located in the heart of Bucks County. Shopping, restaurants, easy access to I-95, quality elementary, middle, and high schools all the Neshaminy School District.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Pioneer Ln
11 Pioneer Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1453 sqft
Beautiful spacious 3bed / 1 bath home w/LARGE YARD! - Do not look past this very spacious 3 bedroom home tucked away in Willingboro, NJ. This spacious home is recently remodeled with a great open concept layout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
831 Cedar Ct 5t
831 Cedar Ct, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
CEDAR COURT - Property Id: 312874 FULLY RENOVATED GRANITE COUNTERTOPS LAUNDRY FACILITIES PARKING GAS WATER AND HEAT INCLUDED CALL OR TEXT MAX7323541290 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
703 DOWNING COURT
703 Downing Court, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1252 sqft
Back-up offers, only - Desirable Westampton Condo Community w/open floor plan, perfectly updated, clean and move in ready! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1st floor condo will "wow" you! Lot's of closet space and storage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
913 Fairview Avenue
913 Fairview Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, fresh, and airy, this welcoming one-story home is everything you’ve been searching for and more! With neutral paint colors and plenty of natural light throughout, the interior offers an ideal blank canvas for any decorating style.
1 of 22
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
5 SANDSTONE LANE
5 Sandstone Lane, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1624 sqft
Now for rent! This beautiful 4-bedroom, 2 full bath Cape-Cod style home, renovated from top to bottom will be comfortable for the whole family.
1 of 9
Last updated September 28 at 11:07am
1 Unit Available
194 Tiffany lane
194 Tiffany Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
Available 10/01/19 Twin hills rental - Property Id: 97874 This well maintain full sized house in twin hills could be your new home! This home has a fenced in backyard, garage, master suite bathroom , laundry room and covered porch! PLEASE TEXT OR
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
$
17 Units Available
Mount Laurel Crossing
1 Larchmont Pl, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1322 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have been recently renovated and feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Marne Highway, with its retail and dining areas, is nearby.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
19 Units Available
Grandview Gardens
957 Bristol Pike, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$930
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
750 sqft
Grandview Gardens Apartments are conveniently located near shopping, schools, houses of worship, public transportation and much more. Our property features a swimming pool and laundry facilities for your recreation and convenience.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
11 Units Available
Eastampton Place West
12000 Hamilton Way, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1226 sqft
Eastampton Place West: an extraordinary mixed-use community consisting of luxurious apartment residences and retail spaces, resort-style amenities and a very convenient location.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
