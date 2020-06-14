/
1 bedroom apartments
46 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burlington, NJ
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
20 Units Available
Eastampton Place
1302 Woodlane Road, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
705 sqft
Welcome to Eastampton Place: an astounding new mixed-use apartment/retail community, located minutes from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, downtown Philadelphia, Rancocas State Park, and easy access to all major highways and a wide array of
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
6 Units Available
Whitehall Apartments
760 Eayrestown Rd, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,205
650 sqft
Welcome to Whitehall Apartment rental homes. We offer the best apartment rent pricing in the Philadelphia South Jersey area.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Historic Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
229 STACY STREET
229 Stacy Street, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
3420 sqft
This highly stylish apartment is steps to the river front park area, High street quaint shopping district, and the River line train stop with access to state capital/Amtrac to NY and points south, Pennsauken, Cinnaminson ,Camden/High speed line to
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
New London
1 Unit Available
438 HIGH STREET
438 High Street, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
4142 sqft
Adorable 2nd floor 1 bedroom unit in one of the nicest Historic Buildings on the Block. Convenient location right across the street from Post Office and easy walk to public transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Burlington
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
423 Radcliffe Street - A1
423 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
900 sqft
Check out this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Historic Bristol Borough! This apartment features wall to wall carpet, a large shared yard space, completely updated and is located across the street from the Delaware River where there are
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
825 POND STREET
825 Pond Street, Bristol, PA
1 Bedroom
$985
600 sqft
3rd floor front apartment ready for new tenant. 1 bedroom 1 full bathroom. Living room has nice size coat closet. Kitchen with pantry. No pets allowed. Tenant pays electric/gas separate.
Results within 5 miles of Burlington
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
42 Units Available
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
808 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
25 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
Goldenridge
9 Units Available
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
900 sqft
Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
570 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
5 Units Available
Longview Gardens Apartments
1501 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
Welcome to Longview Garden Apartments, a peaceful apartment community located in the heart of Bucks County. Shopping, restaurants, easy access to I-95, quality elementary, middle, and high schools all the Neshaminy School District.
Last updated June 14 at 06:35pm
22 Units Available
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1004 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
5 Units Available
Woodbourne
1350 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
775 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Woodbourne Apartments, a great place to live! Our apartments have spacious rooms, balconies or patios, one and a half bathrooms, central air and heat, reserved parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd, Croydon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen Hollow in Croydon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 11 at 06:58pm
2 Units Available
Berkeley Trace
3806 Bensalem Blvd, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
807 sqft
A distinctive rental townhome and apartment community conveniently located in bustling Bensalem, Bucks County. Every apartment and townhome feature a private entrance, washer and dryer, generous-size rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4230 U.S. 130
4230 Burlington Pike, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment with Kitchen Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4230-us-130-willingboro-nj-08046-usa-unit-2/4eeefd6c-f4ff-48e1-97e1-f9c52e91a42e (RLNE5789665)
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1058 Gray Ave
1058 Gray Avenue, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
1 B/R WITH DEN LARGE KITCHEN WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT NO SMOKING NO PETS MUST CALL FOR APPT. 215-244-1290
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
275 Green St
275 Green Street, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1051 sqft
You're going to love the sunlight that gleams through these shades. Open floor concept move in ready by 6/15/2020. Pet friendly, washer and dryer in the unit.
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
307 HEADLEY STREET
307 Headley Street, Bristol, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
500 sqft
This one bedroom, one bath apartment is now available. Located in quaint Bristol Borough with private entrance. Living space consists of living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, one nice sized bedroom and remodeled bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Burlington
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Somerton
1 Unit Available
Station Walk
13659 Philmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Located in the Somerton area of the Northeast, and just a walk away from shopping and public transportation. Station walk is easily accessible to Interstate 95, the Roosevelt Boulevard, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Somerton
2 Units Available
Tomlinson Court Apartments
1760 Tomlinson Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
Walk around this private enclave of garden apartments, nestled in a residential neighborhood of single and twin homes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
13 Units Available
Mount Laurel Crossing
1 Larchmont Pl, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
760 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have been recently renovated and feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Marne Highway, with its retail and dining areas, is nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
6 Units Available
Laurel Green
1 Courtney Way, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,639
870 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Route 38, I-295, and NJ Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, ice maker, and laundry. Community includes pool, parking, gym, BBQ grills, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
59 Units Available
Jefferson Mount Laurel
12000 Knox Way, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,570
786 sqft
Live the epic story of your life in a picturesque setting. Nestled in amidst a wooded enclave, Jefferson Mount Laurel is a luxury apartment community where modern sophistication and natural beauty blend together to make for a truly unique lifestyle.
