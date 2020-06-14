Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 11:02 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Burlington, NJ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Burlington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
20 Units Available
Eastampton Place
1302 Woodlane Road, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Welcome to Eastampton Place: an astounding new mixed-use apartment/retail community, located minutes from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, downtown Philadelphia, Rancocas State Park, and easy access to all major highways and a wide array of
Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
24 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:29am
43 Units Available
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
862 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
23 Units Available
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
5 Units Available
Woodbourne
1350 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
850 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Woodbourne Apartments, a great place to live! Our apartments have spacious rooms, balconies or patios, one and a half bathrooms, central air and heat, reserved parking.
Last updated June 11 at 06:58pm
$
2 Units Available
Berkeley Trace
3806 Bensalem Blvd, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A distinctive rental townhome and apartment community conveniently located in bustling Bensalem, Bucks County. Every apartment and townhome feature a private entrance, washer and dryer, generous-size rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Magnolia Hill
1 Unit Available
201 CHAPEL COURT
201 Chapel Ct, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1150 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY!! An exceptional "BRAND NEW", lifestyle community awaits you at THE RESIDENCES AT ST JOSEPH COURT, located in the Fallsington area of historic Bucks County.
Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
$
13 Units Available
Mount Laurel Crossing
1 Larchmont Pl, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have been recently renovated and feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Marne Highway, with its retail and dining areas, is nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
$
6 Units Available
Laurel Green
1 Courtney Way, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,639
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1181 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Route 38, I-295, and NJ Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, ice maker, and laundry. Community includes pool, parking, gym, BBQ grills, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
31 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$999
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
59 Units Available
Jefferson Mount Laurel
12000 Knox Way, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,570
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the epic story of your life in a picturesque setting. Nestled in amidst a wooded enclave, Jefferson Mount Laurel is a luxury apartment community where modern sophistication and natural beauty blend together to make for a truly unique lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
17 Units Available
Eastampton Place West
12000 Hamilton Way, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,570
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1226 sqft
Eastampton Place West: an extraordinary mixed-use community consisting of luxurious apartment residences and retail spaces, resort-style amenities and a very convenient location.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
$
10 Units Available
Village Square
100 First Montgomery Drive, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
790 sqft
Village Square Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Mount Holly, NJ. Our community is offering you a comfortable space to call home.
Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,621
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Last updated May 19 at 12:07pm
10 Units Available
Knightsbridge
2900 Knights Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1045 sqft
Great location in the heart of Bucks County, close to I-95 and Rte 1. Units feature new kitchen and bath, new cabinets, and washer and dryer. Community has free parking, on-site mailboxes and fitness center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
1405 Hudson St 705
1405 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,798
688 sqft
The Berkshire - Property Id: 298260 No Broker Fee ! 1 Month Free (On Select Units) The Berkshire sits in the heart of The Shipyard, Hoboken's most coveted neighborhood, with breathtaking views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, and the

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
1616 Hudson street 20301-1
1616 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
780 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 180974 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
79 HORSESHOE LN S
79 Horseshoe Lane South, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1594 sqft
Experience living in an all inclusive Adult community before committing to buying. Take the time to preview this newly listed RENTAL in the popular Homestead community located in Columbus, NJ.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
415 PIMLICO WAY
415 Pimlico Way, Burlington County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3112 sqft
Experience the beauty of this spacious two-story colonial saltbox. Walk into a bit of luxury--the foyer features double entry doors with etched glass and restored wood floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Burlington, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Burlington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

