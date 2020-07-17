84 EAVES MILL ROAD

Amenities

Well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 2nd floor Condo unit located in the established community of Medford Mill. Located within walking distance to downtown Medford which offers specialty shops & restaurants. Enter on the first floor and ascend to the 2nd floor unit. The kitchen offers a stainless steel package - refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove & microwave. In addition there is a stack able washer/dryer for your convenience. The dining room offers a slider to a private balcony - great for those early morning coffees. Heater new in 2017, AC new in 2018 & new washer/dryer in 2018. This complex offers a pool and tennis courts during the summer season. Make your appointment today to tour!