Burlington County, NJ
84 EAVES MILL ROAD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

84 EAVES MILL ROAD

84 Eaves Mill Road · (609) 714-3948
Location

84 Eaves Mill Road, Burlington County, NJ 08055

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1054 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 2nd floor Condo unit located in the established community of Medford Mill. Located within walking distance to downtown Medford which offers specialty shops & restaurants. Enter on the first floor and ascend to the 2nd floor unit. The kitchen offers a stainless steel package - refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove & microwave. In addition there is a stack able washer/dryer for your convenience. The dining room offers a slider to a private balcony - great for those early morning coffees. Heater new in 2017, AC new in 2018 & new washer/dryer in 2018. This complex offers a pool and tennis courts during the summer season. Make your appointment today to tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 EAVES MILL ROAD have any available units?
84 EAVES MILL ROAD has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84 EAVES MILL ROAD have?
Some of 84 EAVES MILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 EAVES MILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
84 EAVES MILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 EAVES MILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 84 EAVES MILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington County.
Does 84 EAVES MILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 84 EAVES MILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 84 EAVES MILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 EAVES MILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 EAVES MILL ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 84 EAVES MILL ROAD has a pool.
Does 84 EAVES MILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 84 EAVES MILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 84 EAVES MILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 EAVES MILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 EAVES MILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 84 EAVES MILL ROAD has units with air conditioning.
