4 Shira Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Visit this 3 bedroom 2 and half bath town home located in Mount Holly NJ. This home includes central air, washer and dryer, kitchen with refrigerator and stove, and a patio with a backyard area.Property Management Company Represents Landlord/Owner; $50 Application Fee for each adult paid online (call for web address). Reporting includes; Credit, Landlord/Tenant, Eviction Filing & Criminal/Patriot Search. Applicant Must Supply; Letter Outlining Situation (letter of Intent), Reference Letter, Income Verification = Employment History, W-2 or Pay Stubs, Clear Copy of Photo ID = driver's license or equivalent. No offers reviewed without full package. First approved candidate is offered a lease. Proof of renters insurance needed to sign lease. If owner allows pets; two animal max allowed, excluding some prohibited dog breeds. All pets must be screened (call for web address) with additional rent required.



Please schedule a showing online. For any questions or further assistance feel free to contact Dereck at 856-287-0596.