Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

4 Shira Court

4 Shira Court · (609) 542-2964
Location

4 Shira Court, Burlington County, NJ 08060

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Visit this 3 bedroom 2 and half bath town home located in Mount Holly NJ. This home includes central air, washer and dryer, kitchen with refrigerator and stove, and a patio with a backyard area.Property Management Company Represents Landlord/Owner; $50 Application Fee for each adult paid online (call for web address). Reporting includes; Credit, Landlord/Tenant, Eviction Filing & Criminal/Patriot Search. Applicant Must Supply; Letter Outlining Situation (letter of Intent), Reference Letter, Income Verification = Employment History, W-2 or Pay Stubs, Clear Copy of Photo ID = driver's license or equivalent. No offers reviewed without full package. First approved candidate is offered a lease. Proof of renters insurance needed to sign lease. If owner allows pets; two animal max allowed, excluding some prohibited dog breeds. All pets must be screened (call for web address) with additional rent required.

Please schedule a showing online. For any questions or further assistance feel free to contact Dereck at 856-287-0596.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Shira Court have any available units?
4 Shira Court has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Shira Court have?
Some of 4 Shira Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Shira Court currently offering any rent specials?
4 Shira Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Shira Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Shira Court is pet friendly.
Does 4 Shira Court offer parking?
No, 4 Shira Court does not offer parking.
Does 4 Shira Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Shira Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Shira Court have a pool?
No, 4 Shira Court does not have a pool.
Does 4 Shira Court have accessible units?
No, 4 Shira Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Shira Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Shira Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Shira Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Shira Court has units with air conditioning.
