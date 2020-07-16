All apartments in Burlington County
Last updated April 19 2020 at 2:37 AM

39 SWEETFERN COURT

39 Sweetfern Court · (609) 868-6888
Location

39 Sweetfern Court, Burlington County, NJ 08053

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1011 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
tennis court
Recently Updated!! Largest model in Shannon Greene - move-in condition! Backyard privacy with condo facing rear of complex, sliding doors to concrete patio and woods/grassy area. NEW laminate florring throughout. Granite counters and breakfast bar, wood floors in Foyer & Kitchen, wood cabinets with stainless steel appliances - newer smooth surface range, microwave, & refrigerator. Neutral paint thru-out. Separate Laundry Room with full size washer & dryer. Double sliding doors add lots of light. Master bedroom with 2 closets, Good sized BR2. Built-in shelving in Living Room. New heat pump for energy efficiency. Access to swimming in the lake, playgrounds, tennis & basketball courts, hiking/biking trails. Owner pays taxes, association fees. Tenant pays water, sewer, electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

