39 SWEETFERN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry playground tennis court

Recently Updated!! Largest model in Shannon Greene - move-in condition! Backyard privacy with condo facing rear of complex, sliding doors to concrete patio and woods/grassy area. NEW laminate florring throughout. Granite counters and breakfast bar, wood floors in Foyer & Kitchen, wood cabinets with stainless steel appliances - newer smooth surface range, microwave, & refrigerator. Neutral paint thru-out. Separate Laundry Room with full size washer & dryer. Double sliding doors add lots of light. Master bedroom with 2 closets, Good sized BR2. Built-in shelving in Living Room. New heat pump for energy efficiency. Access to swimming in the lake, playgrounds, tennis & basketball courts, hiking/biking trails. Owner pays taxes, association fees. Tenant pays water, sewer, electric.